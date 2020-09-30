HP Introduces New Era of Virtual Reality for Developers and Enterprises

The world’s most intelligent VR headset1 with state-of-the-art sensor system captures physiological responses for a unique user-centric experience



Developers can now design applications that adapt to each user and take VR experiences to the next level

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled the HP Omnicept Solution, bringing the world’s most intelligent VR headset and a developer focused SDK into a single platform, equipping VR software developers with an ecosystem to create new hyper-personalized, engaging, and adaptive VR experiences for enterprises. The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset enables real-time human insights that improve training and education outcomes as well as enhance collaboration and design.



The VR landscape evolves to keep pace with how people interact with technology and the world around them to stay and feel connected. Facial expression and body language account for up to 50% of effective communication and with 25% - 30% of the workforce projected to be working from home in 20213, new immersive tools are required for better remote collaboration in design and development workflows. HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition and the Omnicept SDK are designed to curate more human and personal experiences with technology. Since pre-Covid, there has been a 35% increase in the use of tech in training4 and VR is proven to significantly increase retention rates for learning and training. The HP Omnicept Solution is transforming how developers drive change and increase efficiency in enterprises by adding data for more insightful analysis.

“We’ve designed a powerful, adaptive VR solution to dramatically accelerate the use cases for VR, its potential to transform society, and the way we interact with technology,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. “The HP Omnicept Solution will open new possibilities for VR development and its impact on enterprise training, remote education, collaboration, research and development, and specialized wellbeing. This type of data-driven approach will be fundamental to creating user-centric experiences for better VR in the future.”