 

PulteGroup Reimagining Homes for Healthy, Work from Home Living

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

National homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced a new series of Pulte Homes features designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers navigating the “new normal.” Based on the results of in-depth consumer research, these innovative offerings are focused on healthy living at home, added storage opportunities and creating an environment for increased home-based activities, including work, exercise, learn and play.

“The pandemic has clearly changed what people want and need from their homes,” said John Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PulteGroup. “In addition to being a place to eat, relax, and sleep, homes must now support working and/or learning from home, help to keep us healthy, be able to store more vital supplies, and provide space for indoor and outdoor play; all things Pulte Homes is now offering.”

As Pulte Homes looks to the future of its home designs, it will focus on six key consumer concepts:

  • Work – space and technology for multiple adults to productively work from home
  • Storage – ability to store more necessities without giving up living space
  • Play – ample indoor spaces for relaxing and outdoor areas to enjoy company while social distancing
  • Health – keeping homes as healthy and virus-free as possible
  • Learn – specific, distraction-free areas for focused learning
  • Gym – dedicated space for at-home workouts and equipment storage

While all concepts were deemed important, potential homebuyers rated four of them –work, storage, play and health – as having the largest value and significantly increasing their likelihood to visit a Pulte Homes community or sales center.

Additionally, potential homebuyers were asked to rank features within each of the concepts. The top features across all six concepts are now available in Pulte Homes communities throughout the country:

  • Enhanced WiFi – superior WiFi, pre-wired throughout the home
  • Oversized Pantry – extra space to stock up on bulk items and free up countertop space by storing small kitchen appliances
  • Large Learn-In Bedroom – large child’s bedroom with extra space for a desk to double as a study room
  • Antimicrobial Countertop – non-porous surfaces that block bacteria, mold, and mildew from penetrating the surface
  • Outdoor Living – enhanced outdoor living space for entertaining while social distancing
  • Dedicated Home Office – designated office space to productively work from home
  • Hardwired Internet Outlets – hardwired outlets for home office to deliver strong consistent connectivity resulting in improved speed and internet stability

“Pulte Homes is an industry leader when it comes to product innovation, as we continually listen to our homebuyers to create truly consumer-inspired homes for each buyer group: first time, move up and active adult,” said Manish Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer of PulteGroup. “COVID-19 has made a lasting impact on our lives, so it is crucial that our homes evolve to provide a sense of comfort, safety and meet the changing needs of our homebuyers.”

Seite 1 von 2
PulteGroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
NIKOLA SHAREHOLDERS: November 16, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Del Webb Announces Second Twin Cities Community
24.09.20
PulteGroup’s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for October 22, 2020
21.09.20
PulteGroup Named a Best Workplace for Women
09.09.20
PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share
08.09.20
Instead of “Home Away From Home,” Current Buyers Seeking “Work Away From Work”