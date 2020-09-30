PulteGroup Reimagining Homes for Healthy, Work from Home Living

“The pandemic has clearly changed what people want and need from their homes,” said John Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PulteGroup. “In addition to being a place to eat, relax, and sleep, homes must now support working and/or learning from home, help to keep us healthy, be able to store more vital supplies, and provide space for indoor and outdoor play; all things Pulte Homes is now offering.”

National homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced a new series of Pulte Homes features designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers navigating the “new normal.” Based on the results of in-depth consumer research, these innovative offerings are focused on healthy living at home, added storage opportunities and creating an environment for increased home-based activities, including work, exercise, learn and play.

As Pulte Homes looks to the future of its home designs, it will focus on six key consumer concepts:

Work – space and technology for multiple adults to productively work from home

Storage – ability to store more necessities without giving up living space

Play – ample indoor spaces for relaxing and outdoor areas to enjoy company while social distancing

Health – keeping homes as healthy and virus-free as possible

Learn – specific, distraction-free areas for focused learning

Gym – dedicated space for at-home workouts and equipment storage

While all concepts were deemed important, potential homebuyers rated four of them –work, storage, play and health – as having the largest value and significantly increasing their likelihood to visit a Pulte Homes community or sales center.

Additionally, potential homebuyers were asked to rank features within each of the concepts. The top features across all six concepts are now available in Pulte Homes communities throughout the country:

Enhanced WiFi – superior WiFi, pre-wired throughout the home

Oversized Pantry – extra space to stock up on bulk items and free up countertop space by storing small kitchen appliances

Large Learn-In Bedroom – large child’s bedroom with extra space for a desk to double as a study room

Antimicrobial Countertop – non-porous surfaces that block bacteria, mold, and mildew from penetrating the surface

Outdoor Living – enhanced outdoor living space for entertaining while social distancing

Dedicated Home Office – designated office space to productively work from home

Hardwired Internet Outlets – hardwired outlets for home office to deliver strong consistent connectivity resulting in improved speed and internet stability

“Pulte Homes is an industry leader when it comes to product innovation, as we continually listen to our homebuyers to create truly consumer-inspired homes for each buyer group: first time, move up and active adult,” said Manish Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer of PulteGroup. “COVID-19 has made a lasting impact on our lives, so it is crucial that our homes evolve to provide a sense of comfort, safety and meet the changing needs of our homebuyers.”