Hawaii Water Service Receives Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Approval to Acquire Kalaeloa Water Company

Pursuant to the agreement with Hunt Companies Inc. and upon closing of the acquisition, which is subject to the remaining closing conditions in the agreement, Hawaii Water will acquire Kalaeloa Water Company, LLC, which owns and operates both the water and wastewater utility systems serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Kalaeloa, a 3,700-acre area located on the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station.

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), has received approval from the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (Commission) to acquire Kalaeloa Water Company, LLC, a water and wastewater utility located in the growing Kapolei area of the City and County of Honolulu on Oahu.

“We are committed to providing quality, service, and value to all of our customers in the islands, and we look forward to welcoming Kalaeloa customers into our Hawaii Water ‘ohana,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We appreciate the Commission’s diligence in reviewing and approving this agreement, and we look forward to closing this transaction and ensuring Kalaeloa customers have reliable, high-quality utility services for their everyday and emergency needs, both now and for generations to come.”

Hawaii Water currently provides water and/or wastewater utility services to 5,000 customers, including a number of large resorts and condominium complexes, in the communities of Ka‘anapali, Pukalani, Waikoloa, North Kona Coast, and Kohala Coast on Maui and the Big Island. Hawaii Water has about 50 employees, who provide services including meter reading, water quality testing, water and wastewater treatment, water system design and construction, and customer service.

Hunt initially purchased Kalaeloa Water Company and made significant investments to ensure long-term reliability of the system and financially stabilize the utility. Customers should not expect material changes in Kalaeloa Water Company operations, as the operator will remain the same after closing of the acquisition. Until such closing occurs, Hunt will maintain ownership of Kalaeloa Water Company and operate the water and wastewater system as it has since acquiring it in 2017.