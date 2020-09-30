Green Growth Brands Announces Resignation of Interim CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Growth Brands Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) announces that Randy Whitaker is resigning as the interim chief executive officer of the Company, effective September 30, 2020. The Company would like to thank Mr. Whitaker for his services to the Company.



Until such time as Mr. Whitaker’s replacement is identified, certain of the Company’s front office and operations employees will collectively assume Mr. Whitaker’s duties and will report directly to the Company’s board of directors while the Company continues with its previously announced insolvency proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada).