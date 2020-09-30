 

First Sensor AG: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned

DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
First Sensor AG: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned

30-Sep-2020 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement / Inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Str. 15
12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor Share:
ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, September 30, 2020

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, John Mitchell, has announced today that due to his retirement at TE Connectivity, effective December 31, 2020, he will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective October 31, 2020. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in the short term. Until a new Chairman is elected, Vice Chairman Peter McCarthy will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.

About First Sensor AG
In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
16:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden
16:07 Uhr
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG (deutsch)
15.09.20
First Sensor: 40-Millionen-Deal mit TE Connectivity
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG plant Veräußerung der Tochtergesellschaften in USA und Frankreich an TE Connectivity (deutsch)
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG plans sale of subsidiaries in USA and France to TE Connectivity
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG plant Veräußerung der Tochtergesellschaften in USA und Frankreich an TE Connectivity
04.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: First Sensor AG (deutsch)

