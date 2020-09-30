DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous First Sensor AG: The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned 30-Sep-2020 / 16:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor Share:

ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, September 30, 2020



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has resigned

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, John Mitchell, has announced today that due to his retirement at TE Connectivity, effective December 31, 2020, he will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board and as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective October 31, 2020. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in the short term. Until a new Chairman is elected, Vice Chairman Peter McCarthy will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.

