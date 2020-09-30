SYNERGIE announces the publication of 2020 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, 30 September 2020: SYNERGIE announces that the 2020 Half-Year Financial Report is available on its website www.synergie.com





About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 750 agencies in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2020 half-year consolidated turnover of €1,000.6 million and a net profit of €10 million.





EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT B

ISIN: FR0000032658, Mnémo: SDG

Reuters: SDGI.PA, Bloomberg: SDG:FP

www.synergie.com





Registered office: 11, avenue du Colonel Bonnet – 75 016 PARIS

European Company with share capital of 121,810,000 euros

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

Attachment