CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 results conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Diane Morefield, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing third quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, and will be available on the company’s website in the “Investors / Investor News” section.