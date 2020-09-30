 

CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 22:05  |  40   |   |   

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 results conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Diane Morefield, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm. The press release announcing third quarter 2020 results will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, and will be available on the company’s website in the “Investors / Investor News” section.

For those unable to participate, a replay will be available beginning one hour after the conclusion of the call on October 29, 2020, through November 12, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10148433.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

CyrusOne Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
CyrusOne Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral by 2040
15.09.20
CyrusOne Inc. Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
09.09.20
CyrusOne Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
02.09.20
CyrusOne Appoints John Hatem as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
4
CyrusOne