 

UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 22:16  |  43   |   |   

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s third quarter 2020 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13710872

The playback can be accessed through November 29, 2020.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on October 29, 2020 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,320 apartment homes including 819 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

UDR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend
10.09.20
UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2020 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference
08.09.20
UDR to Participate in Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference