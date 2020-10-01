 

Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in a Panel During Streaming Media West Connect 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, will participate in a panel during Streaming Media West Connect 2020, a week-long series (September 29 through October 2) of free online webinars that will provide practical advice and inspiring thought leadership from the world’s leading organizations in the business of audio and video on the Internet.

Opeka will participate in the following event on Thursday, October 1 from 10 am to 11 am PT.

Thriving As An Independent In A World Of OTT Acquisitions

TOPIC: Today's streaming channel menus are riddled with former independents recently acquired by major studios. Pluto, Tubi, Xumo and others are all now backed by majors like Viacom and FOX. Where does this leave the remaining independent channels and how will they survive and thrive in the battle for audience and awareness?

Moderator:
 Jonathon Barbato, Office of the CEO, Best Ever Channels

Speakers:
 Erick Opeka, President, Cinedigm Networks
Damian Pelliccione, Co-founder/CEO, Revry
Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder, Future Today
Jeff Allen, President, ShortsTV
Gene Pao, Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprises, Shout! Factory

Registration is free for the event and can be accessed at https://secure.infotoday.com/RegForms/StreamingMediaWest/.

"Erick continues to be key thought leader regarding the future of the global streaming business,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, Cinedigm. “This panel on the business of independents in the OTT is sure to be informational and thought-provoking."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Cinedigm Signs Digital Content Deal with Kanopy, Premium, Free-to-the-User Streaming Platform Available Through Partnered Universities and Libraries
30.09.20
Cinedigm Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6
29.09.20
Cinedigm Releases the Hilarious Comedy CANADIAN STRAIN Available Now on Digital and DVD
25.09.20
Cinedigm’s Upcoming Release THE CALL Gets Nationwide Theatrical & Drive-in Release on October 2
22.09.20
Cinedigm and AudPop Announce “Shorts Channel,” a Streaming Channel Featuring the Best Short Films From Around the World
18.09.20
The Bob Ross Channel Available Now on Redbox’s Free Live TV Streaming Service
17.09.20
Cinedigm to Launch Free, Ad-supported CONtv Anime on Theta Network
16.09.20
Cinedigm Inks Multi-Year U.S. Content Deal With Nelvana
14.09.20
WILD DAZE to Premiere on the Laemmle Virtual Cinema
14.09.20
Cinedigm and Party Crashers Media Join Forces for First Ever Progressive OTT Channel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?