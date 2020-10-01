Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in a Panel During Streaming Media West Connect 2020

Opeka will participate in the following event on Thursday, October 1 from 10 am to 11 am PT.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced that Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, will participate in a panel during Streaming Media West Connect 2020, a week-long series (September 29 through October 2) of free online webinars that will provide practical advice and inspiring thought leadership from the world’s leading organizations in the business of audio and video on the Internet.

Thriving As An Independent In A World Of OTT Acquisitions

TOPIC: Today's streaming channel menus are riddled with former independents recently acquired by major studios. Pluto, Tubi, Xumo and others are all now backed by majors like Viacom and FOX. Where does this leave the remaining independent channels and how will they survive and thrive in the battle for audience and awareness?

Moderator:

Jonathon Barbato, Office of the CEO, Best Ever Channels

Speakers:

Erick Opeka, President, Cinedigm Networks

Damian Pelliccione, Co-founder/CEO, Revry

Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder, Future Today

Jeff Allen, President, ShortsTV

Gene Pao, Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprises, Shout! Factory

Registration is free for the event and can be accessed at https://secure.infotoday.com/RegForms/StreamingMediaWest/.

"Erick continues to be key thought leader regarding the future of the global streaming business,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO, Cinedigm. “This panel on the business of independents in the OTT is sure to be informational and thought-provoking."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

