ISG, Macy’s, Cisco and Zensar will discuss digital strategies for building better supply chains on a live, online event, October 8

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss the benefits of a customer-centric supply chain with senior technology and retail industry executives on “Unified Inventory View For Operational Excellence and Better Customer Experience,” a live, online event, Thursday, October 8, at 11:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

Scott Furlong, partner and ISG Business Services team leader, will explore digitization strategies for strengthening the supply chain, transforming supply chain channels—particularly the “last mile”—and gaining a single view of business inventory and demand. Furlong will moderate the panel discussion with Johnson Jose, senior director and head of IT for Cisco; Nandu Gandhi, vice president of technology for Macy’s, and Dhiman Ray, global business head of enterprise digital transformation and connected platforms, Zensar.

“After a season of supply chain disruptions and shortages in store aisles during the pandemic of 2020, it’s safe to say that a flexible, agile supply chain has proven to be a critical element of business continuity,” Furlong said. “COVID-19 has given digital transformation a new purpose: to create a resilient business, and one of the most important elements in the recovery is a unified inventory view.”

Furlong noted enterprise supply chains have traditionally been siloed by channel, which has made it difficult or even impossible for business leaders to gain a single view of supply and demand across the enterprise. This year’s pandemic-related shutdowns forced executives to realize that access to a real-time, comprehensive view of business inventory should be at the top of enterprise priority lists.

To avoid business interruption and the negative customer experience that comes with it, enterprises in manufacturing, retail and other industries are looking to leverage innovative technologies such as automated and optimized monitoring, smart fulfillment solutions and real-time inventory analysis.

“The last thing any business wants is for an interruption in supply to cause its customers to turn elsewhere,” Furlong said. “Fortunately, a smart approach to digital transformation and careful preparation for the next business interruption can ensure the supply chain is strong and flexible enough to deliver the experience, convenience and consistency customers demand.”

To register for the webinar, visit the event website.

About ISG 

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

