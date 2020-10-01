 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 17:07  |  50   |   |   

Oslo, 1 October 2020

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 16 September 2020 regarding the result of the Subsequent Offering whereby the Subsequent Offering resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 19 August 2020 had been more than nine times oversubscribed. The share capital increase associated with the Subsequent Offering has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 83,571,427.50 divided into 759,740,250 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


