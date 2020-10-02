Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2020
HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities
and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $269 million and its net asset value per share was $5.69. As of September 30, 2020, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 465% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 316%.
|Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.
|Statement of Assets and Liabilities
|September 30, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Investments
|$
|374.4
|Cash and cash equivalents
|14.5
|Receivable for securities sold
|5.7
|Accrued income
|1.1
|Other assets
|0.4
|Total assets
|396.1
|Notes
|84.5
|Unamortized notes issuance costs
|(0.2
|)
|Preferred stock
|40.0
|Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs
|(0.2
|)
|Total leverage
|124.1
|Payable for securities purchased
|2.1
|Other liabilities
|1.3
|Total liabilities
|3.4
|Net assets
|$
|268.6
The Fund had 47,197,462 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020.
