TC PipeLines, LP acknowledges TC Energy Corporation’s offer to acquire its outstanding common units

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) (NYSE: TCP) today announced that it has received a non-binding offer from TC Energy Corporation (TC Energy) (TSX, NYSE: TRP) to
acquire all of the outstanding common units of TCP not beneficially owned by TC Energy or its affiliates in exchange for common shares of TC Energy. Under the proposal, TCP common unitholders would
receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy for each issued and outstanding publicly-held TCP common unit, representing an implied value of US$27.31 per common unit based on the closing price of TC
Energy common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 2, 2020. This reflects a 7.5 per cent premium to the exchange ratio implied by the 20-day volume weighted average prices of
TCP’s common units and TC Energy’s common shares on the NYSE as of October 2, 2020.
The offer has been made to the Board of Directors of the general partner of TCP (the TCP Board). As the general partner of TCP is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TC Energy, a Conflicts Committee composed of independent directors of the TCP Board will be formed to consider the offer pursuant to its processes.
The transaction is subject to the review and favorable recommendation by the Conflicts Committee of the TCP Board and approvals by the TCP Board, the Board of Directors of TC Energy, and the holders of a majority of the outstanding common units of TCP. It is also subject to the negotiation and execution of an agreement and plan of merger, which would provide the definitive terms of the transaction, including the exchange ratio, and customary regulatory approvals. Any definitive agreement is expected to contain customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that a definitive agreement will be executed or that any transaction will be consummated.
About TC PipeLines, LP
TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.
