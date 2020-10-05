TC PipeLines, LP acknowledges TC Energy Corporation’s offer to acquire its outstanding common units

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) (NYSE: TCP) today announced that it has received a non-binding offer from TC Energy Corporation (TC Energy) (TSX, NYSE: TRP) to acquire all of the outstanding common units of TCP not beneficially owned by TC Energy or its affiliates in exchange for common shares of TC Energy. Under the proposal, TCP common unitholders would receive 0.650 common shares of TC Energy for each issued and outstanding publicly-held TCP common unit, representing an implied value of US$27.31 per common unit based on the closing price of TC Energy common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 2, 2020. This reflects a 7.5 per cent premium to the exchange ratio implied by the 20-day volume weighted average prices of TCP’s common units and TC Energy’s common shares on the NYSE as of October 2, 2020.



The offer has been made to the Board of Directors of the general partner of TCP (the TCP Board). As the general partner of TCP is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of TC Energy, a Conflicts Committee composed of independent directors of the TCP Board will be formed to consider the offer pursuant to its processes.