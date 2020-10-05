Enphase Energy and 603 Solar to Offset 100% of Energy for Shelburne, NH Town Hall

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that 603 Solar deployed a 16.8 kW DC solar array on the town hall building for the community of Shelburne, New Hampshire. After other recent energy efficiency upgrades to the town hall building, the solar system from 603 Solar is expected to offset 100% of the building’s energy needs.



The team at 603 Solar specified 42 Enphase IQ 7A microinverters for the Shelburne town hall, and the system was locally installed by Roger Adams, owner at Adams Energy LLC. The Shelburne Energy Committee, started by residents Ray Danforth and Michael Prange, produced the analysis used by the Town of Shelburne to set up a financing structure aimed at having the solar project generate positive savings starting in the first year of solar power generation. The town hall’s solar system is projected to produce up to 18,174 kWh in its first year of operation and targeted at offsetting 100% of the Town Hall’s energy needs. The system is anticipated to offset approximately 12.8 metric tons of CO2 per year.

The Energy Committee worked closely with the Shelburne Selectboard on energy efficiency upgrades. Following this, the next major step towards net-zero energy was to find a cost-neutral means of installing a solar electric array. Working with the Selectboard, the bank, and the people in this small town, the Town leveraged favorable financing conditions and now has a solar system that will service the loan with funds that were allocated for paying electric bills. This project shows how great communication and collaboration between residents and community leaders can create long-term value for an entire community using solar energy.

“It was a pleasure to work with the Town of Shelburne and the Shelburne Energy Committee because they were determined to offset 100% of the energy for the town hall using solar,” said Zach Haithcock, co-founder at 603 Solar. “After the community’s previous investments in advanced energy efficiency measures for the building, it made sense for us also to use the most advanced solar technology available, which made Enphase microinverters the obvious choice. We will be keeping an eye on the array remotely from the Enphase Enlighten monitoring system to ensure the best possible solar production for the people of Shelburne.”