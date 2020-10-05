 

AgJunction Announces Final Settlement in Kubota Patent Litigation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction, Inc. (TSX: AJX) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novariant, Inc. (together "AgJunction" or the "Company"), today announced a final settlement of the patent infringement lawsuit the Company filed against Kubota Corporation and several of its subsidiaries (“Kubota”) in August of 2019. The lawsuit alleged that Kubota products infringed three AgJunction patents related to automated machine control and implement steering.

With this settlement, AgJunction and Kubota reached a mutually agreeable business resolution that resulted in the dismissal of the lawsuit and all counterclaims. Under the terms of the settlement, AgJunction has granted Kubota a non-exclusive license in the U.S. and Canada to its extensive patent portfolio in exchange for undisclosed royalty payments from Kubota.

The parties also signed a memorandum of understanding to begin discussions about one or more definitive agreements relating to the development and/or supply by AgJunction of autosteer and autonomous solutions for Kubota’s products around the world. Specific terms of the settlement are confidential and have not been disclosed.

“We are very pleased to have been able to settle this matter, allowing AgJunction and Kubota to move forward with serious commercial discussions,” said Bob Barjesteh, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AgJunction. “Licensing our portfolio to Kubota further validates the strength of our industry-leading patents, allowing us to continue providing unmatched protection to our partners and customers.”

Commenting on the final settlement, AgJunction President and CEO, M. Brett McMickell said, “We are happy about coming to a final settlement with Kubota. We see this as another step in leveraging our IP to expand the reach of our market leading automation solutions and doing so with a company like Kubota fits well with this strategy.”

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision agriculture manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Seite 1 von 3
AgJunction Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
AgJunction Secures Patent for Three-Dimensional Terrain Mapping