 

Uniti Group Inc. Launches New Nationwide Dark Fiber Services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will begin offering nationwide dark fiber services on 31,000 fiber route miles, spanning 35 states across Tier I, II and III markets. Uniti has full ownership and use of this fiber network consisting of 2.2 million fiber strand miles as part of its previously announced settlement agreement with Windstream. Combined with its existing network, Uniti is now able to offer dark fiber services on over 3 million strand miles of fiber. Metro, regional, and long haul fiber will be available in these markets through IRU or lease structures. Conduit infrastructure will also be available in select markets.

Ron Mudry, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of Uniti, commented, “This year has proven more than ever that the need for reliable, scalable networks, and secure connectivity is critical. Our expanded national fiber network will help content and media providers, data center operators, Internet service providers, wireless carriers and other network service providers address their most important needs. Changing demand trends and work practices are challenging networks to address rapidly escalating bandwidth demand, increased content streaming, growing remote workforces, rise in virtual learning, and the continued momentum of 5G solutions. I am very excited about the numerous opportunities this new network will provide for our customers to help them grow their businesses and expand their market reach.”

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

SALES CONTACTS:

Ron Mudry, 727-421-0388
SVP, Chief Revenue Officer
ron.mudry@uniti.com

Greg Ortyl, 314-749-2478
President, Strategic Accounts   
greg.ortyl@uniti.com  		INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
VP, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com



 


