 

Hofseth Biocare ASA HBC’S APPLICATION TO HEALTH CANADA FOR UNIQUE QUALIFIED HEALTH CLAIMS IS PROGRESSING VERY WELL AND A POSITIVE CONCLUSION IS EXPECTED DURING OCTOBER 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 08:45  |  41   |   |   

As reported earlier in the quarterly reports in 2019 and 2020, HBC have had feedback that the application to Health Canada for Qualified Health Claims for its Salmon Protein Hydrolysate (ProGo) is progressing very well and a positive and final conclusion is expected before the end of October 2020. After final approval, ProGo will be the first non-iron based product on the market to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin for prevention of iron deficiency. The process has been longer than originally expected, a result of the COVID-19 crisis and the need for healthcare systems to prioritise work focused on the management of that disease.

The application to Health Canada is based on two studies of ProGo in adults (18 years and older). Trial 1 was conducted in 48 otherwise healthy adults with iron deficiency anemia. Trial 2, a smaller, supporting study for safety, was conducted in 14 healthy adults with normal blood counts, i.e. non-anemic subjects. Of note, ProGo contains minimal iron (3mg/kg) and is therefore free from the gastrointestinal side effects seen with iron tablets such as nausea, constipation and a metallic taste.

About ProGo

ProGo is produced via HBC’s patented enzymatic hydrolysis of salmon offcuts (left-over “waste” of the fish after filleting). The resulting peptides and amino acids are more easily handled by the body with a resulting 98% bioavailability (absorption). Beyond nutrition, the peptides have shown significant bioactivity positively impacting numerous body systems including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, gastrointestinal protection, weight loss and aiding the maintenance of healthy blood counts. Ongoing trial work continues to further assess the health benefits of ProGo and to identify the bioactive peptides driving the beneficial effects.

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +41 79 950 1034
E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

Dr. Crawford Currie, Medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +44 7968 195497
E-mail: cc@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. Ingredients are further developed into discovery and pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are development towards a Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Protective Medical Food, Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and future phase 1 studies on treatment of Anemia and NEC-IBS with Salmon Protein Hydrolysate fractions.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Mumbai, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Hofseth BioCare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Gold Resource Corporation Announces Intent to Create Two Independent, Strategically-Focused ...
European Pharmaceutical Company STADA Enters Exclusive Medical Cannabis Partnership with MediPharm ...
Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Latest Research Evaluating VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Mechanisms of Action Presented at European ...
Pacific Biosciences Launches the Sequel IIe System to Accelerate Adoption of Highly Accurate HiFi ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: ANNOUNCES THE USE OF A VIRTUAL PLATFORM TO RECRUIT COVID-19 PATIENTS IN CANADA TO THE PHASE 2 TRIAL. WILL ALSO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF OMEGO ON HOSPITALISED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE FORMS OF COVID-19 IN MEXICO AND BRAZIL
18.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.19
24
Hofseth BioCare........Norwegen