 

A88 Infused Flavors Gain Share in the Fast-Growing Flavored Water Market

  • A88 flavors now in many of the major supermarkets and food retailers.
  • Now available through UNFI and KeHE, with access to roughly 40,000 stores.
  • A88CBD Lemon-Lime flavored water will be available online and through select channel partners.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its A88 Infused flavored water is widely available through multiple channel partners across various trades.

“Demand for our single-serve offerings are at an all-time high, and we are rapidly growing shelf space for our A88 Infused flavored waters,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Our channel partners are some of the leading players in the all-natural vertical and give us a reach into nearly 40,000 retailers nationwide. Our sales team is working closely with our partners to create “speed to market” programs, including promotion and incentives to drive further momentum. We are doing a great job creating new leads, and currently, our flavors are carried by or have placement commitments from nearly 13,200 stores across the U.S. Also, initial interest in our recently launched innovative offering, A88CBD infused Lemon-Lime flavored water, is strong, and we expect the SKU to be very appealing to the retail category buyers. Our A88 Infused brand is now available in some of the top supermarkets, retailers, and wholesalers, and we expect this trend to accelerate throughout our fiscal year.”

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and KeHE are the leading wholesale providers of natural & organic, specialty & fresh products to supermarket chains, independent grocery stores, natural food stores, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. Combined, these distributors provide access to nearly 40,000 retail stores, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, Cash and Carry Stores, Framers Market, Rouses, Pete’s Fresh, Fresh Thyme, Reasors, Wayfield, Natural Grocers, Vitamin Plus, etc.

