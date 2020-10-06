Thryv, Inc. Recognized by Industry Experts G2, MarTech and Localogy

Dallas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, has received multiple awards and acknowledgments in recent weeks.

Thryv has again been named a Leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Fall 2020 Reports. G2 is the largest tech marketplace where small businesses can discover and review current technology, and ultimately make smarter software purchasing decisions.

Thryv was named a Momentum Leader, which means it ranks in the top 25 percent for all product categories. Categories include CRM; Local Listings Management; Marketing Automation; Online Appointment Scheduling; Online Reputation Management; Payment Gateways and Social Media Management.

Additional G2 Leader categories for Thryv:

For two quarters in a row, Thryv provides the Best Support for Small Businesses .

. New this quarter, Thryv is named Best Estimated ROI for Small Business and Overall.

for Small Business and Overall. Also new this quarter, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption among small businesses.

among small businesses. Another new category: Small business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.

Thryv. For the second straight quarter, users recognized Thryv as the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

among Small Businesses and Overall. Also, for the second quarter in a row, small business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest to Administer software.

“These awards are 100 percent guided by our users and what they say about the software,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “And it’s clear users think very highly of the software since we’ve been named a leader in every category in which we rank.

“This is not a small feat at all, and a great reflection on all the people who have worked tirelessly to make it happen. It’s a pure team effort across the board. We’re tremendously honored.”

MarTech Breakthrough Award

MarTech Breakthrough Awards named Thryv the 2020 Best CRM Solution for Small/Medium Businesses. A leading market intelligence organization, MarTech honors excellence and recognizes the innovation that goes into developing solutions, such as marketing and sales technology.

“Managing customers, contact lists, and nurturing leads are primary pain points for small business owners, and there are a myriad of tools that they are juggling to try to manage all of these processes,” says James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech. “Thryv is delivering a breakthrough solution for SMBs that alleviates these pain points, helping them truly thrive in their business. We’re thrilled to be able to recognize the Company with our ‘Best CRM Solution for SMBs’ award for 2020.”