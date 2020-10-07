 

Ameriprise Financial Earns Military-Friendly Employer Designation for Seventh Consecutive Year

For the seventh consecutive year, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) was named a Military-Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. The 2021 list recognizes companies that provide the best job prospects and support for veterans and their families through their culture and veterans programs.

“At Ameriprise, we’re proud of our colleagues who’ve nobly served our country in the military, and we’re grateful for the unique strengths and perspectives they bring to our workplace,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, executive vice president, Human Resources at Ameriprise. “We’re committed to being a supportive employer where people of all backgrounds are valued and can succeed and develop in their careers.”

Through its Veterans Employee Network – one of 13 business resource networks offered by the company – Ameriprise provides a forum for employees to increase the understanding of military service members, while enhancing professional skills and maximizing contributions to the firm and the community.

As a veteran I am proud of the efforts Ameriprise makes to support their employees through the Veterans Employee Network and I am glad to have the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Jeff Phillips, executive chair for Veterans Employee Network and vice president of Strategy and Business Development.

Organizations earning the Military-Friendly Employer designation from VIQTORY were evaluated using both public and government data sources as well as survey information from participating employers. Companies are assessed on factors including new hire retention, employee turnover, and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Ameriprise is among 240 employers that were named to the 2021 Military Friendly Employers list, which will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at militaryfriendly.com.

For information about opportunities for Veterans at Ameriprise can be found on joinameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Military Friendly Employers:

The Military Friendly Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: https://www.militaryfriendly.com/

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs and Military Friendly brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.
2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

