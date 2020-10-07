 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2020 / 17:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Zink

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.82 EUR 4074.00 EUR
5.82 EUR 6402.00 EUR
5.82 EUR 6402.00 EUR
5.82 EUR 6402.00 EUR
5.835 EUR 27424.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.8281 EUR 50704.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: XGAT


07.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63119  07.10.2020 

Wertpapier


