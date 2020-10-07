Nasdaq Halts Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQFT) at 13:56:58 Eastern Time on October 7, 2020, for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $4.60.



Trading will remain halted until Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.