Primerica Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced today that it will hold a webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as other business-related matters, including future expectations. A news release announcing the quarter’s results will be distributed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the market.

The earnings news release, financial supplement and live webcast will be available on the Primerica Investors website at http://investors.primerica.com. A replay of the call will be available for approximately 30 days.