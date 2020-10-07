Establishment Labs to Celebrate 10 Years of Motiva Safety Data at Plastic Surgeon Virtual Symposium

The event, “Motiva: A Decade of Contributions to Women’s Health,” will feature presentations by members of the Company’s Medical Advisory Board, Scientific Advisory Board and independent plastic surgeons who will speak about their clinical data and long-term experiences using the Company’s innovative products.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it will host a virtual symposium on October 21, 2020 to present ten years of world-wide clinical and real world data for its Motiva silicone breast implants.

Panel members scheduled to participate include Brian Kinney, MD, FACS; Prof. Marcos Sforza, MD; Dennis Hammond, MD, FACS; Charles Randquist, MD; Giovanni Botti, MD; and Manuel Chacón, MD. The symposium will also include remarks by Caroline Glicksman, MD, FACS, Medical Director for the Motiva Implants U.S. clinical trial, which is studying the safety and effectiveness of the Motiva Implants SmoothSilk Round and Ergonomix silicone gel-filled breast implants in augmentation, reconstruction and revision surgery.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 pm Eastern

To register: https://establishmentlabs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_82jqSm6jSseoYfrV ...

After the conclusion of the program, there will be a separate question and answer session for investors and analysts. A recording of the event will be archived on the company’s website.

The Company’s products are currently not approved for commercial distribution in the United States. Motiva Implants are undergoing clinical investigation pursuant to U.S. FDA regulations for investigational medical devices.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.