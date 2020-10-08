Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance Customer Value

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), a leading provider of residential solar, battery storage and energy services, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Vivint Solar which was initially announced on July 6, 2020. This follows approval by regulators and stockholders of both companies. With the transaction complete, Sunrun solidifies its position as the leader in home solar and energy services across the United States and a top owner of solar assets globally with more than three gigawatts of solar energy and more than 500,000 customers.

"Welcome, Vivint Solar employees and customers,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. “Together, we will provide affordable, reliable and clean electricity at an exciting new scale. With our compelling services, millions of homeowners will rewire their homes with solar and batteries to enjoy enhanced comfort and affordability. The combined company benefits from broad market reach and differentiated consumer offerings. A lower cost structure from greater scale will accelerate the transition away from polluting and unreliable fossil fuels.”

Sunrun will be a meaningful contributor to a fully renewable and electrified energy system. Our growing fleet of solar homes and batteries will be networked to provide greater benefits to the grid and energy consumers. Generating energy at the point it is used reduces the need for dirty energy being produced far away that is increasingly expensive to transmit. Our customers have already and will continue to help shut down inefficient carbon-producing power plants.

Over the coming months, product offerings will be transitioned to offer customers the best solutions, including expanded access to Sunrun’s leading Brightbox rechargeable battery solution which enables homeowners to power through grid outages. Vivint Solar will continue to operate as a Sunrun company for the immediate future and will be integrated into the Sunrun organization over the coming quarters. Sunrun estimates annual cost synergies of approximately $90 million to be realized over 12 to 18 months.