 

The Alkaline Water Company Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Frank Lazaran to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), is a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of retail industry veteran Frank Lazaran to its board of directors, effective October 8, 2020. Mr. Lazaran will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees. Simultaneous to Mr. Lazaran's appointment, the Company announces that Bruce Leitch has decided to step down from the Company's board of directors. Mr. Leitch is leaving the board to focus on other business endeavors.

"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Frank Lazaran as a full-time member of The Alkaline Water Company's Board of Directors," commented Aaron Keay, Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Alkaline Water Company. "Frank is a seasoned industry veteran with experience and knowledge that will be instrumental as we scale our growing lifestyle brands to existing and new trade channels. Also, we want to thank Bruce for his outstanding leadership and guidance since 2016. His various contributions have helped to drive growth and innovation for our core brand, Alkaline88, and our emerging portfolio of A88 Infused and A88CBD products."

As a 40-year veteran of the retail food industry, Frank Lazaran brings decades of commercial and c-suite experience in scaling organizations, optimizing operations, and driving innovation in the retail sector. He has a solid track record for delivering operational excellence with balanced growth to companies facing unique challenges and complex situations. He was most recently the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Marsh Supermarkets, Inc., a multi-format regional food retailer based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Under his leadership, he led the company through a successful turnaround. Prior to Marsh, Mr. Lazaran served as the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc., which was a publicly-traded company and one of the largest supermarket chains in the Southeast. He is currently a senior industry partner for the private equity firm, New State Capital, and serves as an advisor to the retail industry through his consulting practice, Galazarano Consulting & Investments.

