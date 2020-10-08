 

Thryv, Inc. announces full agenda for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11

Dallas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced the full agenda for its annual Small Business Conference—Connect20 – to be held November 10 -11. 

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries. 

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

  • Scott Galloway, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”
  • Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist
  • Sandy Lohr, CEO of Matchcraft
  • Barry Moltz, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker
  • Meg Roberts, President and CEO of The Lash Lounge
  • Brock Blake, CEO and Founder of Lendio
  • Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly
  • Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and many more!
  • Jon Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club
  • Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company
  • Special celebrity keynote speaker to be announced soon 

Check out the full agenda and save your seat for Connect20 now! 

About Connect20

Connect20 is a 2-day virtual conference designed for small business owners, entrepreneurs and franchisees that focuses on building, growing, and modernizing their businesses. In today’s COVID-19 environment, it’s essential to find new ways to connect with customers and prospects.

Attendees will:

  • Hear from today’s most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs, franchisors, financiers, and experts on getting ahead in today’s fast-changing economy
  • Network with industry pioneers and up-and-coming small business owners
  • Learn to use technology and ingenuity to help their business thrive – even in today’s COVID-19 environment.
  • Connect with leaders from nationally-recognized small business resource organizations like America’s Small Business Development Centers, SCORE and the National Women’s Business Council 

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

