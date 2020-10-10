 

Global Arena Holdings Subsidiary Global Election Services Engages DigitalAMN for Strategic Advisory

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireGlobal Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC) a growth oriented, acquisition minded Company, focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth — is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc. (“GES”) has entered into a strategic advisory agreement with Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (DigitalAMN), to help further the deployment of the GES’ business model.

Currently, GES is internally preparing its application to the Election Assistance Commission. If approved, GES would then have the ability to provide election services to municipal jurisdictions in states using absentee and mail-in ballots for their government elections. GES’ proprietary registration and tabulation system helps to mitigate fraud and outside interference, while allowing Americans voters to continue practicing social distancing during times of pandemic, confidently knowing that their votes ballots are being counted. 

DigitalAMN (OTCMKTS: DATI) will look to help GES leverage the success that GES they had in providing election services to many clients including the Firehouse Caucus in March 2020, for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Presidential Primary election – highlighting GES’ proprietary voter registration and voter tabulation software – whereby the state recognized its largest voter turnout for a primary in over a decade. Furthermore, given GES’ efficient and effective election process for ballots sent through the United States Postal Service and in-person ballots, GES was successful at ensuring a fair and safe election, void of any identifiable voter fraud, hacking, or outside interference that could have impeded the election process. 

“We have a good and longstanding history with the CEO of DigitalAMN, who in the past, has been effective in assisting us with both GAHC and GES,” stated John Matthews, Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc. “We believe GES will greatly benefit from the strategic business development, capital sourcing, and market development management services that DigitalAMN will provide.”

GES intends to leverage the extensive expertise of its senior management and its proprietary software to administer election services at state and local levels. There are approximately 3,080 municipal jurisdictions located throughout the United States that are responsible for managing the election process at the state and local levels for an average of 8 to 12 elections that are held each year. These annual elections may include competitive races for School Board Elections, local Mayor, Village Officers, Supervisors, County Executives, County legislators, Governor, State Assembly, State Senate, and US House of Representatives and US Senate, to name a few. As more states increase the adoption of absentee and/or mail-in ballots as an effective option, the opportunity that GES may be retained by municipal jurisdictions grows, affording the Company the ability to increase its absentee, mail-in ballot and in-person business for government elections.  

