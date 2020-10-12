CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

CGG will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday November 5th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am (Paris time).

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) – 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in: +44(0) 844 4819 752 Access Code: 8151668



About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com





