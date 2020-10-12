Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index Reports Continued Growth as Global Parcel Volume Exceeds 100 billion for First Time Ever

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, today released the latest Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index. The annual report found that global parcel volume surpassed 100 billion in 2019, reaching 103 billion. More than three of every five parcels shipped in the world’s major markets are generated by China. Over 3000 parcels were shipped every second in 2019 in the world’s 13 major markets. The report forecasts parcel volume is most likely to more than double and reach 220-262 billion parcels by 2026, with a 14.8 percent CAGR for 2020-2024. Due to increased uncertainty fueled by the global pandemic, the forecast provides a range that shows volumes could be as low as 200 billion or as high as 316 billion parcels in six years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005150/en/