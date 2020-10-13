 

Columbia Threadneedle Investments Recognized with Marketing Accolades

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the firm was recently recognized by the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA), the Financial Communications Society (FCS) and Corporate Insight for excellence in marketing communications.

“These awards acknowledge our continued focus on providing investors and advisors with timely, relevant and easily accessible information, which has become even more important during this period of heightened market volatility,” said Leslie Walstrom, Head of North America Marketing at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “We’re honored to have our team’s creativity, collaboration and skill recognized by multiple industry organizations.”

Columbia Threadneedle won six awards for investor and advisor communications in the annual IMEA STAR Awards among large asset level firms, placing first in the following categories:

Investor Communications

  • Newsletter: Investor Newsletter

Advisor Communications

The STAR Awards honor education efforts and communications surrounding three different areas of business: retail, advisor and plan participation. A panel of marketing executives assess companies’ efforts to educate and inform key audiences. Last year, Columbia Threadneedle won six awards for investor and advisor communications, including top overall advisor communications.

In addition, the Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards recognized Columbia Threadneedle with two accolades:

The FCS awards honor creative excellence in financial and marketing communications and recognize the industry’s best work and effective messaging.

Lastly, Columbia Threadneedle earned two gold medals for the firm’s advisor website in the ‘Homepages’ and ‘Fund Profiles’ categories by Corporate Insight’s Asset Management Monitor Advisor Awards. The awards honor firms that bring together engaging content, functionality and clear design.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments:

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $476 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit https://www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

1As of June 30, 2020. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Columbia Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Advisory services provided by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc.
225 Franklin Street, Boston, MA 02110-2804

Adtrax: 3273752

2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

