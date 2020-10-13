Indus Holdings, Inc. Pre-Announces Record Q3 2020 Revenues in Excess of $14 Million, ~15% EBITDA Margins, and Positive Operating Income

The Company attributes the highest revenue quarter since its inception primarily to the increase in harvested flower resulting from the greenhouse renovations.

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I ndus Holdings, Inc. ("Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, announced preliminary unaudited revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All figures stated are in US Dollars. Based on a preliminary review, the Company currently anticipates:

Q3 2020 marks the first quarter in the company’s history with positive adjusted EBITDA and it has generated operating income before net change in the fair value of biological assets. These milestones reflect the improved margins resulting from increased cultivation output and the substantial product shift towards the sale of its own products. These results showcase positive outcomes as a direct result of executing on strategic initiatives and go-forward mindset.

“It’s an important quarter from a great team that proved its ability to rise to a challenge that has eluded many,” said George Allen, Chairman of the Board. “We are even more excited about milestones yet to come.”

Indus Holdings, Inc. will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 (ended September 30, 2020) after the market closes on Monday, November 9. Indus Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10. Detailed information to be released in the coming weeks.

