PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) announced today it will release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Thursday, October 29, 2020 beginning at 8:00am (Eastern Time).



Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, conference ID# 1166528, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on November 28, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.