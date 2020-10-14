 

eTeacher Group strengthens partnership with Nuvei with launch of Langaroo.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 08:00  |  69   |   |   

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, is proud to announce a new development in its longstanding relationship with eTeacher Group, a provider of online education services in more than 20 countries.

Nuvei provides online payment technology and services for Langaroo, eTeacher’s new one-on-one English language tuition service for children. Responding to the increased demand for distance learning, the group has reached a new demographic of students with this service.

Established in the year 2000 as a K-12 online tutoring service in Israel, eTeacher has seen phenomenal growth in both its range of services and scope. It now boasts thousands of graduates worldwide from its six schools, which include Highway to English and Tekkie Uni.

Nuvei has been powering eTeacher’s online payments since 2014. International providers of online education require a robust payment system that can provide a localized solution to cater to specific regional needs and handle cross-border payments as smoothly as domestic ones.

eTeacher’s customers largely pay by recurring and subscription billing; courses are ongoing services, and customers prefer automatic recurring payments that last for the duration of their chosen course, instead of filling in their card details repeatedly. With Nuvei’s Checkout solution, customers enjoy a fast and frictionless payment journey, tailored to their location. Available through a single integration, eTeacher benefits from the innovative features of Nuvei’s subscription engine, including customized billing plans, automated subscription management and decline recovery features such as automatic retry, which significantly reduces lost conversions.

“At eTeacher Group, we strive to bring quality education to as many people as we can, so it is essential to have a payment partner that we can rely upon as we scale,” said Itay Shalital, chief financial officer at eTeacher Group. “Our success can be measured by our fast-growing number of annual enrollments of students from across the globe. Our partnership with Nuvei continues to provide us the scalable and innovative payment technology that we require as we expand into new markets and demographics.”

Seite 1 von 2
Nuvei Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
First Majestic Produces 3.2M Oz Silver and 25,771 Oz Gold (5.2M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Third ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Nuvei expands sports betting payment processing into Colorado
25.09.20
Nuvei Corporation appoints new board members