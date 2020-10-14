Monro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on October 28, 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings on October 28, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13711783. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13711783. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through November 11, 2020.