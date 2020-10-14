 

Monro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on October 28, 2020

14.10.2020   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings on October 28, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13711783. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13711783. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company’s website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through November 11, 2020.

About Monro, Inc.
Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,242 Company-operated stores, 97 franchised locations, seven wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 32 states, serving the MidAtlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and Western United States. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:          
Kim Rudd / Tabatha Santiago
Executive Assistant
(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre / Jamie Baird
FTI Consulting
(212) 850-5600


