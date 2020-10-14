 

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Revenues to Begin November 1, 2020 -- From Our eSports Tournaments and Our Ambassador Subscription Service For the Gamer That Wants To Earn Cash Prizes

Introducing -- “November to Remember”

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce revenues will start being generated November 1, 2020. After four months of working on the Indie game scene allowing players to enter our tournaments free of charge, we are launching our Ambassador subscription service for the gamer that wants to earn cash prizes starting this November with “A November to Remember Tournament Series”!  Gamers beginning November 1, 2020 will login to https://www.ggtoor.com/ and they will be prompted to pay an introductory subscription fee of $7.99 per month with a minimum subscription commitment of 6-months. This will be a limited time offer so gamers need to take advantage of this unprecedented low pricing. We are limiting this initial subscription offering to the first 10,000 gamers who sign up!

November to Remember will kick off with Tournaments offering game and prizes of $5,000 (five thousand dollars) each month. These tournament games will be announced shortly before November 1, 2020 and these tournaments will be AAA games and not the small indie games you are used to seeing Shadow Gaming sponsor.

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has grown from a “Shell” Company to quickly becoming a dominant worldwide player in the eSports space. The Company has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars building a player database by sponsoring “Free” tournaments. The days of “Free” this and “Free” that are over. In addition, management and staff have been working diligently on a portal that has been written, coded and is 100% owned by the Company. When launched officially on November 1, 2020, our portal will be one of, if not the most comprehensive portal, for gamers in the world.

John V Whitman Jr, CEO/President of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., had this to say, “Everything we have done to date has been building toward this moment. Our objective from day one was to get to revenue as quickly and cost effectively as possible and I am extremely excited to let our shareholders know that day has come. We are no longer a “Shell” Company thanks to our operating subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., and beginning November 1, 2020, we will start generating revenues. I know our investors, shareholders and supporters will embrace this news with the same enthusiasm they have demonstrated by their unwavering support over these past few months.”

