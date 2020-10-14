Winmark Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 11, 2020. Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a special dividend to shareholders. The special dividend of $3.00 per share will be paid on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on November 11, 2020. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $11.2 million based on the current number of shares outstanding. It is anticipated that Winmark will use cash on hand to finance the special dividend. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Brett D. Heffes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today’s announcement of a $3 per share special dividend is our latest step in returning capital to our shareholders. Our strong balance sheet and favorable cash flow characteristics allow us to provide shareholders with this dividend, while preserving financial and operational flexibility for the future.”