 

DGAP-DD Villeroy & Boch AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 12:10  |  38   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2020 / 12:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Göring

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.05 EUR 18075.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0500 EUR 18075.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Düsseldorf Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


15.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63211  15.10.2020 

Villeroy & Boch Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Villeroy - wann, wenn nicht jetzt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
Algooo: die einzigartige Kombination aus Wertpapier-Suchmaschine und individuellem Vergleichsportal
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg in H1 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal. Geschäftsentwicklung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:10 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
09.10.20
Villeroy & Boch: Mehr Optimismus bei der Prognose
09.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 an (deutsch)
09.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises the forecast for the financial year 2020
09.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 an
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG english
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG english
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
22.09.20
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
630
Villeroy - wann, wenn nicht jetzt