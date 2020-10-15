 

Trinseo Receives Mass Balance Certification from ISCC

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced today that it received Mass Balance certification for three families of products it manufactures in Europe.

Trinseo Europe GmbH received the certification from the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), a globally applicable sustainability certification system that covers all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, circular and bio-based materials and renewables, following an audit by TÜV Nord. ISCC’s mass balance system is designed to support bio-economy and circular economy initiatives, such as reduce reuse recycle which in turn will reduce negative impacts to natural resources and reduce climate emissions.

Mass balance is a chain of custody model designed to keep track of the total amount of input (e.g. sustainable feedstock) throughout the production cycle and ensure an appropriate allocation to the finished goods. For example, recycled feedstock replaces an equivalent amount of virgin feedstock at the beginning of the value chain (input) to be allocated to the product (output) in such a manner that the input and output match.

The certification was issued for three material families manufactured at three European sites: polystyrene from Tessenderlo, Belgium, polycarbonate produced in Stade, Germany and synthetic rubber from Schkopau, Germany.

“The mass balance certification is another step taken by Trinseo, as a material solutions provider, towards helping our customers reach their sustainability goals. I am proud that Trinseo does not simply talk about being sustainable or environmentally friendly, but it is taking a leadership role to drive sustainability in our industry. We will continue to invest in future-oriented solutions, from our product portfolio to our processes, in accordance to the 2030 Sustainability Goals we announced earlier this year,” said Andre Lanning, Vice President, Strategy, Corporate Development, Sustainability & Marketing Communications.

In July, Trinseo released its 2020 Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report and announced its 2030 Sustainability Goals on climate change, sustainable product portfolio, supplier and operational responsibility, and a sustainable workforce. Reaching a milestone celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Trinseo believes it was high time to embark on an ambitious, measurable, and achievable longer-term sustainability journey, on which the mass balance certification represents a significant milestone.

