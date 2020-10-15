 

JLT Mobile Computers wins order worth SEK 7.8M from global beverage company in California USA

JLT was selected for its superior performance, and ease of installation by the customer who has been working with JLT since 2003.

Växjö, Sweden, 15 October 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced a significant deal valued at SEK 7.8M. The customer, a global beverage company in California USA, has been doing business with JLT since 2003. The deal was won by the JLT’s USA operation and the customer once again selected JLT for its superior performance, and ease of installation.

After 17 successful years of customer support, the Californian customer chose the popular 12" JLT1214P vehicle mount computer from JLT, to be used in the customer’s warehouses. The order units will begin shipping shortly, with all units to be delivered before the end of this year. The JLT1214P features a user-friendly virtually unbreakable display overcoming the most common failure point for rugged computers and has been proven in thousands of customer applications around the world. It delivers proven reliability and value for a wide range of logistics vehicle types.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. Other financial report are available on the JLT Investor Relations site www.jltmobile.com/investor-relations.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:00 pm CET on October 15, 2020.

Reader Enquiries  
Per Holmberg, CEO Stefan Käck, VP and CFO
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 470 53 03 21
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		stefan.kack@jltmobile.com

 

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.


