Lydall to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and

Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations.



Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section.