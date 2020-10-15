ACM Research Highlights Availability of Portfolio of Wafer-Level Packaging Processing Equipment for OSAT Customers

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today highlighted the availability of its extended portfolio of wet wafer processing tools designed to meet the advanced technology requirements of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers. ACM’s suite of customized, high-end wet wafer processing systems supports advanced WLP processes such as copper (Cu) pillar and gold (Au) bumping, as well as through silicon via (TSV), fan-out and chiplet processes. Tool capabilities span the entire process flow and include cleaning, coating, developing, plating, planarizing, photoresist (PR) stripping and etching.

“Today’s wafer-level packages are more complex than those of previous generations and require wet-processing tools with innovative technologies to meet or exceed customers’ criteria,” said David Wang, ACM’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Since 2012 we have worked in collaboration with our OSAT customers to customize our advanced systems to their specific requirements. They have deployed ACM’s wet wafer solutions for both standard and high-density fan-out processes in high volumes, and have reported favorable results including high yields and increased throughput.”

According to Yole Dévelopment, a market research and technology analysis firm:

the market size of the global advanced packaging industry was $29 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% to reach $42 billion in 2025; and

advanced packaging as a percentage of the total semiconductor packaging market is expected to increase from 42.6% in 2019 to 49.4% in 2025 due to strong momentum in advanced packaging capabilities resulting from the slowing of Moore’s Law, heterogeneous integration, and continued demand for innovation from new applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and the Internet of things (IoTs).1

ACM Research’s wet wafer processing systems for WLP are compatible with both 200mm and 300mm wafers, and can be implemented for the following applications: