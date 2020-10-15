 

Nomination of a New Chairman of the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 22:47  |  13   |   |   

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Douglas Goodfellow as Chairman of the Board, succeeding Mr. Claude Garcia who has been Chairman since 2012. Mr. Garcia will continue to serve as Director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee. Also Mr. Alain Côté will take on the new role of Lead Director.

"It has been an honour to serve as Chairman for the last eight years, but the time has come to slow down my business activities. Douglas has a longstanding knowledge of the Company and its industry, and his insights will greatly benefit the Board of Directors and Goodfellow. Alain is a former audit partner at Deloitte and has held board positions with a number of other companies. His experience will serve him well in assuming these new responsibilities for the Company”, said Mr. Claude Garcia.

"It is a privilege to be nominated by the Board as the incoming Chairman. I look forward to assuming my new responsibilities as Chairman of the Board and I intend to ensure that we continue to deliver on our responsible and conservative strategy emphasised on market share growth, value added product lines and cost control and right sizing of inventories in what we expect to be an unprecedented year of challenges and obstacles. On behalf of the Board, the Management team and all its employees, I would like to thank Claude for his guidance, expertise, commitment and support over the past eight years," said Douglas Goodfellow.

Given his new responsibilities, Mr. Douglas Goodfellow will be succeeded in the role of Secretary of the Company by Mr. Charles Brisebois, CFO.

These changes to the Board and Management take effect immediately.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

From: Goodfellow Inc. 
  Patrick Goodfellow 
  President and CEO 
  Tel: 450 635-6511 
  Fax: 450 635-3730 
  Internet: info@goodfellowinc.com

Goodfellow Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...