Bremen, October 16, 2020 - According to a preliminary assessment of the figures following the preparation of the annual financial statements for the 2019/2020 financial year, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Bremen, [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], expects revenues of approx. € 17.1 million and earnings (EBIT*) before interest and taxes of approx. € 5.5 million.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Preliminary result exceeds forecast and expectations 16-Oct-2020 / 13:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of the Company had originally expected revenues of between € 15.5 million and € 16.0 million and earnings (EBIT*) before interest and taxes of between € 4.5 million and € 5.0 million for fiscal year 2019/2020. The deviation from the forecast is mainly due to an unexpected positive effect from maintenance revenues at the end of the fiscal year.

The aforementioned net result for fiscal year 2019/2020 is preliminary and is subject to review by the Company's auditors and Supervisory Board. The detailed results of the past fiscal year 2019/2020 will be published on January 28, 2021.

__________________________________________________________

* The use of key figures in this release is analogous to the definition in the Annual Report 2018/2019.

Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO

16-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 421 224 95 0 Fax: +49 421 224 95 999 E-mail: ir@mevis.de Internet: http://www.mevis.de ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4 WKN: A0LBFE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1141370

End of Announcement DGAP News Service