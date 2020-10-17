 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.10.2020 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rubin
Last name(s): Ritter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Placement of a discretionary order to sell in aggregate up to 200,000 shares. No minimum price for the sale of 96,000 shares (proceeds to cover taxes and costs) and minimum price of EUR 84.00 for the sale of up to 52,000 shares and minimum price of EUR 86.00 for the sale of up to 52,000 shares. Order to expire as of 30 June 2021. All trading venues and OTC. Maximum trading volume per trading day: 10% of the trading volume. No trade during statutory closed periods. The order can be cancelled by 3 days' notice.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
