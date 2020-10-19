 

American Water Supports Community by Donating Laptops to Those in Need

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company recently donated 40 laptops to Computer Smiles to support individuals without technology access in Camden City and throughout Camden County, New Jersey. Since September 2017, Computer Smiles, a non-profit organization that rebuilds, recycles, reprograms and distributes gently used computers, has donated more than 420 laptops to children, youth and elderly residents throughout the County.

“American Water is proud to support Computer Smiles’ efforts to increase access to technology for Camden County’s most vulnerable populations,” said Adam Noble, chief technology & innovation officer at American Water. “It is even more important during these virtual times that we do what we can as a company to support those without access to technology. By partnering with Computer Smiles, American Water is able to minimize barriers and increase access to technology for those in need.”

Beginning in late 2018, the company’s partnership with Computer Smiles has included donations of more than 170 desktop and laptop computers for refurbishment and distribution. Computer Smiles partners directly with school districts and other nonprofit organizations, including the Camden City School District, HopeWorks, Covenant House and local faith-based organizations, to connect with those in need of a computer.

“We are grateful for the support of American Water,” said Marc Goldstein, founder, Computer Smiles. “Computer Smiles continues to work tirelessly to support those without technology access including youth and individuals entering college. Our efforts are only possible through donations from companies like American Water, and individuals who we rely on solely to obtain these pieces of technology.”

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

