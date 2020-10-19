Polin Waterparks Receives WWA Leading Edge Award for The Europe’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, Suntago Water World

General Session for the WWA40 Virtual Show kicked off with a Welcome address from Rick Root, President of the World Waterpark Association. Then, Damien Latham, Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors and Andrew Chafatelli, Vice Chair of the World Waterpark Association Board of Directors announced the winners of this year's Leading Edge Award on the second day of the WWA Virtual Show. Polin Waterparks has been recognized for its work on the Europe's largest indoor waterpark named Suntago Water World at Park of Poland. That award was designed to recognize a park and supplier member who, through their combined efforts, brought a project, product, service or program to fruition, thereby creating industry innovation and leadership. WWA defines the honor as: "Awarded to individuals or parks for creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services or operational concepts in the water attractions industry; and to suppliers who have developed new concepts, products or services to the benefit of park members, their customers or the water attractions industry."

Suntago Water World is a staggering 67,000 m2 waterpark that can hold up to 10,000 people for 365 days of the year. It offers 18 swimming pools with a total area of 3,500 square meters, 32 water slides totalling 3.2 kilometers in length (including Europe's longest slide at 320 meters), 10 saunas and luxury spas, and a 40,000 square meter "tropical" garden complete with more than 700 real, imported palm trees and other plants from Malaysia, Florida and Costa Rica.It features more than a dozen of Polin's signature waterslides. The colorful twisting tubes soar above the lush landscape of tropical plants and orchids inside the facility and includes 32 water slides totalling 3.2 kilometers in length (including Europe's longest slide at 320 meters).