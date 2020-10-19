Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2020.



According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 382nd consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividend to shareholders in the packaging sector and the Company has raised dividends for 37 consecutive years. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on October 16, 2020, the Company’s dividend provides a 3.1 percent yield, which is approximately 75 percent higher than dividends paid by the S&P 500 Index.