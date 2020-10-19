ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020

Diluted EPS for the third quarter increased 16% to $0.80 year over year

Deposits grew 14% annualized during the third quarter

Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew 10% annualized during the third quarter

Efficiency ratio improved to 28.50% during the third quarter 2020

Liquidity remains strong with liquid assets to total deposits of 22%

Our $34.5 million of 5% Subordinated Notes due July 15, 2025 are being refinanced with a $37 million offering of subordinated notes with an interest rate of 4% during the fourth quarter of 2020

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, “I am pleased to see a rebound in loan demand from the early months of the pandemic. This is a very positive sign for the Southeastern US economy.”

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, “We continue to have a strong balance sheet with good credit quality and strong liquidity. This strong balance sheet has enabled us to perform above our peers during the pandemic.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

September 30,

2020 Period Ending

June 30, 2020 % Change

From Period

Ending June

30, 2020 to

Period Ending

September 30, 2020 Period Ending

September 30,

2019 % Change

From Period

Ending

September 30,

2019 to Period

Ending

September 30,

2020 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 43,362 $ 40,448 7 % $ 37,563 15 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 43,362 $ 40,417 7 % $ 37,563 15 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 7 % $ 0.69 16 % Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.67 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 18.43 % 18.40 % 18.69 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,232,965 54,194,506 54,096,368 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 118,588 $ 108,206 10 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 118,557 $ 108,175 10 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.19 $ 2.00 9 % Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.70 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 17.73 % 18.93 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,198,422 54,087,410 BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 11,394,874 $ 11,012,195 3 % $ 9,005,112 27 % Loans 8,508,554 8,315,375 2 % 7,022,069 21 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,762,814 2,678,893 3 % 1,678,672 65 % Total Deposits 9,673,783 9,342,918 4 % 7,724,158 25 % Stockholders' Equity 949,589 914,588 4 % 810,537 17 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $43.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $37.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.80 and $0.80, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.70 and $0.69, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.54% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 18.43% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1.67% and 18.69%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest income was $85.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $83.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $73.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 3.14% compared to 3.32% in the second quarter of 2020 and 3.36% in the third quarter of 2019. Origination of PPP loans and increased excess liquidity drove unfavorable rate and mix changes while lower deposit rates and increases in noninterest bearing demand balances drove favorable rate and mix changes, respectively. Accretion of net fees on PPP loans of $4.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 offset the decrease in loan yield by approximately 19 basis points.

Average loans for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.36 billion, an increase of $31.5 million, or 2% annualized, over average loans of $8.33 billion for the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.40 billion, or 20%, over average loans of $6.96 billion for the third quarter of 2019. We originated over 4,900 PPP loans during 2020 for a total of $1.05 billion. Excluding PPP loans, average loans for the third quarter of 2020 were $7.31 billion, a decrease of $136.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $350.6 million, or 5%, over average loans for the third quarter of 2019.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2020 were $9.47 billion, an increase of $595.4 million, or 27% annualized, over average total deposits of $8.87 billion for the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $1.89 billion, or 25%, over average total deposits of $7.58 billion for the third quarter of 2019.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.29% for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of three basis points compared to 0.26% for the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 23 basis points compared to 0.52% for the third quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.54%, a 34 basis-point increase compared to 0.20% for the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of five basis points compared to 0.49% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 was due to a $7.2 million loan charge-off on a borrower severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We recorded a $12.3 million provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2020, a decrease of one basis point compared to 1.10% at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, for all periods discussed, the allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at September 30, 2020, a decrease of two basis points compared to 1.26% at June 30, 2020 and an increase of 14 basis points compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2019. The CARES Act, passed into law on March 27, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, allows companies to delay their adoption of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. We have elected to delay adoption of ASU 2016-13 until the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 outbreak terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. In management’s opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank’s methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 increased $2.0 million, or 32%, to $8.2 million from $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.2 million, or 89%, from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage loan origination volumes increased approximately 96% during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019. Credit card revenue decreased $28,000, or 2%, to $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The amount of spend on purchase cards increased $23.0 million while the amount of spend on business credit cards decreased $8.0 million during the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. Purchase card spend carries lower profit margins than credit cards due to their higher rebates. Income on life insurance policies increased $946,000, or 120%, to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $787,000 during the third quarter of 2019. We purchased $75.0 million in BOLI contracts at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and another $40.0 million in July 2020. Other income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $191,000, or 42%, to $262,000 from $453,000 in the third quarter of 2019. On May 4, 2020 we bought an interest rate cap with a term of three years and a notional amount of $300 million. The cap is tied to one-month LIBOR with a strike rate of 0.50%. We wrote down the value of the cap by $342,000 during the third quarter of 2020 and by $595,000 year-to-date through other income and are amortizing the fee paid to our counterparty over the life of the cap.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $1.4 million, or 6%, to $26.6 million from $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, and decreased $2.2 million, or 8%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $505,000, or 3%, to $15.0 million from $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, and decreased $798,000, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. Costs to originate PPP loans totaling $2.4 million were incurred during the second quarter of 2020. These costs were credited against salary and benefits as a deferred expense and will be amortized over the life of the loans by netting them against accretion of deferred origination fees. Bonuses of approximately $2.5 million were paid during the second quarter of 2020 related to work performed on the PPP. Additional bonuses of $71,000 were paid to front-line employees who continued to assist customers during the peak of the pandemic. The number of FTE employees decreased to 486 as of September 30, 2020 compared to 492 as of June 30, 2020 and 506 as of September 30, 2019. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $169,000, or 7%, to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Third party processing expenses increased $358,000, or 12%, to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Professional services expense increased $68,000, or 8%, to $955,000 in the third quarter of 2020, from $887,000 in the third quarter of 2019, and decreased $136,000, or 12%, from $1.1 million on a linked-quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments were $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a credit of $296,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The net assessment credit for the third quarter of 2019 resulted from the FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credit recorded by the Bank. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $41,000 to $119,000 in the third quarter of 2020, from $78,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Other operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased $76,000, or 2%, to $3.6 million from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, and decreased $481,000, or 12%, on a linked-quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 28.50% during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 31.76% during the third quarter of 2019 and compared to 31.92% during the second quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense increased $1.5 million, or 16%, to $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our effective tax rate was 20.29% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 20.20% for the third quarter of 2019. State of Alabama tax credit investments matured at the end of 2019, causing our state credit amounts to decrease from $497,000 during the third quarter of 2019 to $132,000 during the third quarter of 2020. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarters of 2020 and 2019 of $180,000 and $231,000, respectively.

The Company’s 5% Subordinated Notes due July 15, 2025 became redeemable in July 2020. Those Notes are being redeemed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and replaced with up to $37 million in 4% subordinated notes to be offered to holders of the redeemed Notes.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Book value per share - GAAP $ 17.61 $ 16.98 $ 16.38 $ 15.71 $ 15.13 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 949,589 914,588 881,885 842,682 810,537 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 13,976 14,043 14,111 14,179 14,246 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 935,613 $ 900,545 $ 867,775 $ 828,503 $ 796,291 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 17.35 $ 16.72 $ 16.12 $ 15.45 $ 14.86 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.33 % 8.31 % 9.42 % 9.42 % 9.00 % Total assets - GAAP $ 11,394,874 $ 11,012,195 $ 9,364,882 $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 13,976 14,043 14,111 14,179 14,246 Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 11,380,898 $ 10,998,152 $ 9,350,771 $ 8,933,474 $ 8,990,866 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.22 % 8.19 % 9.28 % 9.27 % 8.86 %

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the global health and economic crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 outbreak; general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; economic crisis and associated credit issues in industries most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including but not limited to, the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2020, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 96,110 $ 95,080 $ 96,767 $ 98,187 $ 101,130 Interest expense 11,028 11,846 19,127 22,410 28,125 Net interest income 85,082 83,234 77,640 75,777 73,005 Provision for loan losses 12,284 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,798 72,951 64,056 69,893 66,020 Non-interest income 8,172 7,033 6,674 6,936 6,202 Non-interest expense 26,573 28,816 27,920 25,503 25,153 Income before income tax 54,397 51,168 42,810 51,326 47,069 Provision for income tax 11,035 10,720 8,032 10,289 9,506 Net income 43,362 40,448 34,778 41,037 37,563 Preferred stock dividends - 31 - 32 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,362 $ 40,417 $ 34,778 $ 41,005 $ 37,563 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.69 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,232,965 54,194,506 54,167,414 54,149,554 54,096,368 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 11,394,874 $ 11,012,195 $ 9,364,882 $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 Loans 8,508,554 8,315,375 7,568,836 7,261,451 7,022,069 Debt securities 913,299 856,378 827,032 759,649 688,271 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,762,814 2,678,893 1,925,626 1,749,879 1,678,672 Total deposits 9,673,783 9,342,918 7,832,655 7,530,433 7,724,158 Borrowings 64,719 64,715 64,707 64,703 64,693 Stockholders' equity $ 949,589 $ 914,588 $ 881,885 $ 842,682 $ 810,537 Shares outstanding 53,915,245 53,874,276 53,844,009 53,623,740 53,579,013 Book value per share $ 17.61 $ 16.98 $ 16.38 $ 15.71 $ 15.13 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.35 $ 16.72 $ 16.12 $ 15.45 $ 14.86 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.32 % 3.58 % 3.47 % 3.36 % Return on average assets 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.80 % 1.67 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.43 % 18.40 % 16.23 % 19.75 % 18.69 % Efficiency ratio 28.50 % 31.92 % 33.11 % 30.83 % 31.76 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 0.98 % 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.17 % 1.16 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.24 % 11.26 % 10.68 % 10.50 % 10.39 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.25 % 11.27 % 10.68 % 10.50 % 10.39 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.10 % 13.27 % 12.54 % 12.31 % 12.27 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.22 % 8.46 % 9.56 % 9.13 % 8.88 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.22 % 8.19 % 9.28 % 9.27 % 8.86 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 70,472 $ 108,804 (35 ) % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,551,597 463,625 235 % Federal funds sold 1,302 474,298 (100 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 1,623,371 1,046,727 55 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 913,049 688,021 33 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at September 30, 2020 and 2019) 250 250 - % Mortgage loans held for sale 21,472 8,691 147 % Loans 8,508,554 7,022,069 21 % Less allowance for loan losses (92,440 ) (77,192 ) 20 % Loans, net 8,416,114 6,944,877 21 % Premises and equipment, net 55,273 56,570 (2 ) % Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 13,976 14,246 (2 ) % Other assets 351,369 245,730 43 % Total assets $ 11,394,874 $ 9,005,112 27 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 2,762,814 $ 1,678,672 65 % Interest-bearing 6,910,969 6,045,486 14 % Total deposits 9,673,783 7,724,158 25 % Federal funds purchased 669,350 370,231 81 % Other borrowings 64,719 64,693 - % Other liabilities 37,433 35,493 5 % Total liabilities 10,445,285 8,194,575 27 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,915,245 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 53,579,113 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 223,280 219,234 2 % Retained earnings 706,924 584,968 21 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,831 5,779 226 % Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 949,089 810,035 17 % Noncontrolling interest 500 502 - % Total stockholders' equity 949,589 810,537 17 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,394,874 $ 9,005,112 27 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,564 $ 90,767 $ 268,332 $ 264,901 Taxable securities 5,858 4,367 16,104 12,306 Nontaxable securities 166 316 610 1,155 Federal funds sold 16 1,768 327 4,985 Other interest and dividends 506 3,912 2,584 9,269 Total interest income 96,110 101,130 287,957 292,616 Interest expense: Deposits 9,876 24,787 37,377 71,172 Borrowed funds 1,152 3,338 4,624 9,576 Total interest expense 11,028 28,125 42,001 80,748 Net interest income 85,082 73,005 245,956 211,868 Provision for loan losses 12,284 6,985 36,151 16,754 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,798 66,020 209,805 195,114 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,818 1,735 5,557 5,223 Mortgage banking 2,519 1,333 5,697 2,995 Credit card income 1,840 1,868 5,003 5,185 Securities gains - 34 - 28 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,733 787 4,650 2,327 Other operating income 262 453 972 1,172 Total non-interest income 8,172 6,210 21,879 16,930 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,994 15,499 46,444 44,103 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,556 2,387 7,390 6,933 Third party processing and other services 3,281 2,923 10,360 8,058 Professional services 955 887 2,994 3,072 FDIC and other regulatory assessments (credits) 1,061 (296 ) 2,988 1,804 Other real estate owned expense 119 78 2,023 312 Other operating expense 3,607 3,683 11,110 12,227 Total non-interest expense 26,573 25,161 83,309 76,509 Income before income tax 54,397 47,069 148,375 135,535 Provision for income tax 11,035 9,506 29,787 27,329 Net income 43,362 37,563 118,588 108,206 Dividends on preferred stock - - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,362 $ 37,563 $ 118,557 $ 108,175 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.70 $ 2.20 $ 2.02 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.69 $ 2.19 $ 2.00





LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 3,466,189 $ 3,498,627 $ 2,771,307 $ 2,696,210 $ 2,653,934 Real estate - construction 530,919 544,586 548,578 521,392 550,871 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 1,725,222 1,634,495 1,678,532 1,587,478 1,526,911 1-4 family mortgage 671,841 665,883 675,870 644,188 632,346 Other mortgage 2,056,549 1,911,384 1,834,137 1,747,394 1,592,072 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 4,453,612 4,211,762 4,188,539 3,979,060 3,751,329 Consumer 57,834 60,400 60,412 64,789 65,935 Total loans $ 8,508,554 $ 8,315,375 $ 7,568,836 $ 7,261,451 $ 7,022,069





SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 91,507 $ 85,414 $ 76,584 $ 77,192 $ 71,386 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 11,146 1,358 2,640 4,742 3,626 Real estate - construction - 376 454 - - Real estate - mortgage 200 2,520 1,678 1,689 4,974 Consumer 44 62 58 139 172 Total charge offs 11,390 4,316 4,830 6,570 8,772 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 12 84 62 51 126 Real estate - construction - 1 1 1 1 Real estate - mortgage 12 13 1 2 - Consumer 15 28 12 24 60 Total recoveries 39 126 76 78 187 Net charge-offs 11,351 4,190 4,754 6,492 8,585 Allocation from Loan Guarantee Program - - - - 7,406 Provision for loan losses 12,284 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 Ending balance $ 92,440 $ 91,507 $ 85,414 $ 76,584 $ 77,192 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.05 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses to total average loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.54 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.49 % Provision for loan losses to total average loans 0.58 % 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.33 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 21,675 $ 16,881 $ 28,914 $ 30,091 $ 35,732 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 4,898 5,133 4,954 6,021 5,317 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 6,976 6,537 7,448 8,178 5,337 Total $ 33,549 $ 28,551 $ 41,316 $ 44,290 $ 46,386 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.58 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.30 % 0.26 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.53 % Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 426.48 % 542.07 % 295.41 % 254.51 % 216.03 % Restructured accruing loans $ 1,800 $ 975 $ 975 $ 625 $ 3,468 Restructured accruing loans to total loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.05 % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 Beginning balance: $ 1,568 $ 2,367 $ 3,330 $ 11,248 $ 11,284 Additions 1,182 - 350 250 - Net (paydowns) / advances (12 ) (12 ) (232 ) (3,481 ) 714 Charge-offs - (412 ) (1,081 ) (1,333 ) (750 ) Transfer to OREO - (375 ) - (3,354 ) - Ending balance $ 2,738 $ 1,568 $ 2,367 $ 3,330 $ 11,248





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,564 $ 89,383 $ 89,385 $ 89,407 $ 90,767 Taxable securities 5,858 5,092 5,154 4,702 4,367 Nontaxable securities 166 211 233 274 316 Federal funds sold 16 34 277 1,053 1,768 Other interest and dividends 506 360 1,718 2,751 3,912 Total interest income 96,110 95,080 96,767 98,187 101,130 Interest expense: Deposits 9,876 10,756 16,745 19,786 24,787 Borrowed funds 1,152 1,090 2,382 2,624 3,338 Total interest expense 11,028 11,846 19,127 22,410 28,125 Net interest income 85,082 83,234 77,640 75,777 73,005 Provision for loan losses 12,284 10,283 13,584 5,884 6,985 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 72,798 72,951 64,056 69,893 66,020 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,818 1,823 1,916 1,806 1,735 Mortgage banking 2,519 2,107 1,071 1,366 1,333 Credit card income 1,840 1,398 1,765 1,891 1,868 Securities (losses) gains - - - (1 ) 34 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,733 1,464 1,453 1,419 787 Other operating income 262 241 469 455 445 Total non-interest income 8,172 7,033 6,674 6,936 6,202 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,994 15,792 15,658 13,680 15,499 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,556 2,434 2,400 2,339 2,387 Third party processing and other services 3,281 3,513 3,345 3,176 2,923 Professional services 955 1,091 948 1,163 887 FDIC and other regulatory assessments (credits) 1,061 595 1,332 1,171 (296 ) Other real estate owned expense 119 1,303 601 103 78 Other operating expense 3,607 4,088 3,636 3,871 3,675 Total non-interest expense 26,573 28,816 27,920 25,503 25,153 Income before income tax 54,397 51,168 42,810 51,326 47,069 Provision for income tax 11,035 10,720 8,032 10,289 9,506 Net income 43,362 40,448 34,778 41,037 37,563 Dividends on preferred stock - 31 - 32 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 43,362 $ 40,417 $ 34,778 $ 41,005 $ 37,563 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 0.77 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 0.76 $ 0.69



