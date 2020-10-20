 

Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2021

Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2021

20-Oct-2020
Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2021

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Financial calendar
20 October 2020 at 10.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2021:

 

  • Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results 2020, 4 February 2021
  • First Quarter Results 2021, 29 April 2021
  • Second Quarter Results and half-year 2021, 21 July 2021
  • Third Quarter Results and January-September 2021, 21 October 2021


The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2020 will be published on Nordea's website (www.nordea.com) in week 9, 2021, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp will be held in Helsinki on 24 March 2021.
The record date for possible dividend payment to be decided at the AGM for the financial year 2020 is 26 March 2021. The earliest payment date for such dividend is 6 April 2021.

Nordea follows a silent period that lasts from the fifth banking day after a financial quarter ends until the financial report for the corresponding period has been made public.


For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 20 October 2020.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.


Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
